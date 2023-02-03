Your tip
Kaitlan Collins All Smiles After 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Don Lemon's Reprimanded For 'Screaming' At Her In Explosive Off-Air Spat

kaitlan collins smiling don lemon screaming cnn this morning feud
Source: @kaitlancollins/Instagram; Mega
Feb. 3 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Don Lemon, who? CNN This Morning star Kaitlan Collins smiled from ear to ear as she broke her cover just hours after it was revealed that her co-anchor, Lemon, was told to take the day and "cool" after allegedly "screaming" at her for "interrupting" him on-air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

don lemon screamed kaitlan collins fight cnn staffers shaken
Source: Mega

Lemon's alleged hissy fit occurred off camera on December 8, leaving Collins "visibly upset" and CNN staffers "shaken." While the 30-year-old — who is the news network's youngest chief White House Correspondent — "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible," she slapped on a smile when the news of his outburst hit the web.

collins
Source: @kaitlancollins/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, Collins snapped a selfie with CNN's Jessica Dean when the two randomly wound up on the same flight. Appearing to be in good spirits despite the workplace drama, Lemon's co-star seemed to pay the shouting scandal no mind.

"When you think no one else will be on your 10pm flight and then there's @jessica.1.dean," Collins captioned the airport shot.

Flashing her famous pearly whites, the This Morning personality kept her attire professional in a navy turtleneck and black blazer. She accessorized with a gold necklace and light makeup.

Don Lemon
stephen colbert don lemon sweatshirt hoodie cnn
Source: Mega
As RadarOnline.com reported, CNN's golden boy, 56, allegedly went off on Collins in a dummy spit that employees are still rattled by today. Sources told the New York Post that Lemon approached Collins after the Dec. 8 broadcast and loudly accused her of “interrupting” him during their segment.

“Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” the insider spilled.

CNN honcho Chris Licht — whose main focus is bringing the dying network back to life — heard about the altercation and was reportedly appalled by Lemon’s behavior.

Sources claimed Licht reprimanded Lemon by having a producer tell him to go home for the day.

licht
Source: Mega

Lemon's fight with his co-star comes as the pressure mounts on CNN, which recorded its worst ratings in nine years last week.

As RadarOnline.com revealed, Licht has tried desperately to salvage the troubled network after taking it over in the spring of 2022. He even dropped the axe before Christmas by firing hundreds and disrupting his on-air hosts by playing musical chairs, including Lemon, who moved from primetime to morning TV.

