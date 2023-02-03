Kaitlan Collins All Smiles After 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Don Lemon's Reprimanded For 'Screaming' At Her In Explosive Off-Air Spat

Don Lemon , who? CNN This Morning star Kaitlan Collins smiled from ear to ear as she broke her cover just hours after it was revealed that her co-anchor, Lemon, was told to take the day and "cool" after allegedly "screaming" at her for "interrupting" him on-air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lemon's alleged hissy fit occurred off camera on December 8, leaving Collins "visibly upset" and CNN staffers "shaken." While the 30-year-old — who is the news network's youngest chief White House Correspondent — "wants to be on set with Don as little as possible," she slapped on a smile when the news of his outburst hit the web.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, Collins snapped a selfie with CNN's Jessica Dean when the two randomly wound up on the same flight. Appearing to be in good spirits despite the workplace drama, Lemon's co-star seemed to pay the shouting scandal no mind.

"When you think no one else will be on your 10pm flight and then there's @jessica.1.dean," Collins captioned the airport shot.

Flashing her famous pearly whites, the This Morning personality kept her attire professional in a navy turtleneck and black blazer. She accessorized with a gold necklace and light makeup.