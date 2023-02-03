Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Hit With 6 Criminal Charges After Scary Situation Forces Singer To Move Out Of LA Home
Kelly Clarkson’s alleged stalker has been hit with a series of criminal charges after the woman repeatedly showed up to the singer’s LA home despite a restraining order being in place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office charged Huguette Nicole Young with one count of stalking, four counts of violating a protective order, and one count of trespassing.
Young pleaded not guilty to the charges and her bail was set at $26k. The court ordered the alleged stalker to stay away from The Kelly Clarkson Show star once released from jail.
According to jail records, Young remains behind bars and has yet to bail out. Her next hearing is scheduled for February 26.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clarkson has been dealing with Young for years. She allegedly first started attempting to make contact with the American Idol alum when she lived in Nashville.
Once Clarkson moved to California, Young allegedly showed up at her LA home multiple times. The singer obtained a restraining order but the visits have not stopped.
On January 25, Clarkson’s security spotted Young at the property and called the police. Young was arrested and taken into custody.
Sources claimed Young often left behind gifts for Clarkson. As RadarOnline.com first reported, a source revealed that Clarkson has temporarily moved out of her home.
“The LAPD is working hard to protect Kelly; they’re doing regular checks on the home. Plus, Kelly has hired additional security who are always patrolling the grounds," the source added.
“She feels unsafe with a stalker on the loose and is having sleepless nights over her children’s safety, too. She has temporarily fled the property and is staying in a secret location," the insider revealed.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the ordeal has led to Clarkson pleading the producers of her talk show to move the show from Los Angeles to New York for the next season.
“Kelly is in talks to move production of The Kelly Clarkson Show to New York. She initiated the conversation because the woman keeps returning to her house,” the source said.
We’re told no decision has been made by the network.