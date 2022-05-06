Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Rushes To Court Demanding Singer Turn Off Security Cameras At Ranch
Kelly Clarkson was dragged back to divorce court by her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock last month.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, a private hearing was held on March 17 before private judge Scott Gordon.
The couple had previously hired Gordon to help them hash out issues without them all being fought in the public eye.
The new filing states the parties’ lawyers were present for the hearing which Blackstock requested.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blackstock is currently living at Clarkson’s Montana ranch until June. Per their divorce settlement, he is allowed to remain on the property as long as he pays $12,500 a month.
The ranch was a hot topic during the divorce negotiations with Blackstock demanding he be awarded a part of the home. The judge did not agree with his argument.
In his new filing, Clarkson’s ex demanded all webcams, trail cams, and any other security cameras at the ranch be turned off.
The parties appear to be in an agreement as Clarkson had until May 3 to turn off the security cameras. The outcome of that hearing is unknown.
Blackstock was clearly upset about the situation as he also requested sanctions in an amount not less than $10k.
The latest battle between the two comes weeks after they finally settled their split.
The deal also said if Blackstock moved out of Montana the custody deal would have to be reworked. Clarkson will also pay her ex-husband spousal support of $115k a month until the end of 2024.
The divorce was incredibly nasty with Clarkson having to fight to have their prenuptial agreement enforced. The court ended up agreeing that the terms of the prenup would be applied.
Clarkson — who makes a reported $20 million a year — reportedly let out a scream of joy on the set of The Voice after finding out the judge ruled in her favor on the prenup.
Blackstock is currently working as a rancher after quitting the entertainment business following his divorce.