Kelly Clarkson QUITS 'The Voice' To 'Spend More Time With Her Children' Following Bitter Divorce From Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson has reportedly decided to step down from her role on The Voice in an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Radar has learned.
Although the 40-year-old country singing sensation has not yet revealed publicly her departure from the hit singing competition reality show, an insider familiar with the situation recently told OK! Magazine that Clarkson has “quit” the show – which is why she did not appear on Blake Shelton’s social media post Friday announcing Gwen Stefani’s return to The Voice after a two-year break.
“While Kelly hasn’t announced it publicly yet, she’s done with the red chair. She’s quit,” the insider spilled to OK! on Sunday.
“She has shifted mindsets. After her divorce from Brandon, Kelly has decided she needs to prioritize her kids,” the source continued. “There’s only so much she can do. Something had to give. That something was The Voice.”
Although the Since U Been Gone singer is set to leave The Voice, she will not be disappearing from the small screen forever, because Clarkson is expected to remain in her role hosting NBC’s new show American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Clarkson’s departure from The Voice comes just months after her divorce from Blackstock was finalized in August – although the former coupled continued a nasty court battle that resolved this past March when Clarkson agreed to pay her ex-husband a one-time lump sum payment of $1,326,161 in addition to $45,601 per month in child support for the former couple’s two children: daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6.
“I’ve decided this year there’s just [going to] be a couple changes for me that I can’t say here,” Clarkson said in a recent Q&A session with her fans. “There’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.”
“They only want to hang out with you for so long and that’s now so I got to take advantage of that,” she continued. “I’m excited to have more time with them. I mean I have a ton of time in the morning but I don’t know, I’m selfish. They’re fun.”
Besides American Song Contest, Clarkson is also expected to remain in her role as executive producer of her eponymous daily talk-show The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The Voice also released a tweet on Sunday announcing John Legend and Camila Cabello will be joining the show for its 22nd season alongside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, while simultaneously leaving Clarkson’s name out of the upcoming new season’s slew of celebrity hosts.
"Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello," the tweet read alongside a video of the four singers.