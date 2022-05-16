Kelly Clarkson QUITS 'The Voice' To 'Spend More Time With Her Children' Following Bitter Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly decided to step down from her role on The Voice in an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Radar has learned.

Although the 40-year-old country singing sensation has not yet revealed publicly her departure from the hit singing competition reality show, an insider familiar with the situation recently told OK! Magazine that Clarkson has “quit” the show – which is why she did not appear on Blake Shelton’s social media post Friday announcing Gwen Stefani’s return to The Voice after a two-year break.