Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kelly Clarkson
Exclusive Details

Brandon Blackstock Buys $1.8 Million Home MONTHS After Kelly Clarkson Tried Evicting Him From Montana Ranch

Brandon Blackstock Purchases $1.8 Million Home
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 24 2022, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Months after failing to evict Brandon Blackstock from their Montana ranch, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband has reportedly purchased a $1.8 million Montana home of his very own, Radar has learned.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Montana Properties, the agency that listed the property, confirmed the home was initially listed for just under $2 million – although it is not known exactly how much Blackstock ended up paying for the 40-acre property.

Article continues below advertisement
Brandon Blackstock Purchases $1.8 Million Home
Source: Mega

Besides sitting on 40-acres of property, the home also reportedly includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a steam room, a barn and a greenhouse.

The surprising development also comes after it was rumored Blackstock, a music manager, plans to leave the entertainment industry and focus more on cattle ranching.

Clarkson’s 45-year-old ex-husband also reportedly changed the name of his business from Vintage Valley Ranch to V Bar V Cattle Co.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blackstock’s move comes just months after Clarkson unsuccessfully attempted to have her ex-husband evicted from her Montana ranch.

“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” a source spilled in December.

Article continues below advertisement
Brandon Blackstock Purchases $1.8 Million Home
Source: Mega

"He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

Clarkson ultimately agreed to give Blackstock just over 5% of the Montana ranch – a percentage that equals more than $900,000 of the ranch’s total $17,750,000 value.

This is just the latest development in Clarkson and her ex-husband’s tumultuous divorce battle that first started when the 40-year-old Since U Been Gone singer filed for divorce in June 2020 over “irreconcilable differences.”

Although Clarkson and Blackstock settled their divorce in March, a judge ruled that Blackstock could stay at the ranch until June as long as he paid his ex-wife $12,500-a-month in rent.

Article continues below advertisement
Brandon Blackstock Purchases $1.8 Million Home
Source: Mega

Clarkson was also ordered to pay her ex more than $160,00-a-month – which includes $115,000 in monthly spousal support and $45,600 in child support through January 2024.

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward," an insider shared in August after Clarkson’s request to be legally divorced. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. OPERATED BY EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.