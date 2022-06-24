Brandon Blackstock Buys $1.8 Million Home MONTHS After Kelly Clarkson Tried Evicting Him From Montana Ranch

Months after failing to evict Brandon Blackstock from their Montana ranch, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband has reportedly purchased a $1.8 million Montana home of his very own, Radar has learned.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Montana Properties, the agency that listed the property, confirmed the home was initially listed for just under $2 million – although it is not known exactly how much Blackstock ended up paying for the 40-acre property.