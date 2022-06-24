Brandon Blackstock Buys $1.8 Million Home MONTHS After Kelly Clarkson Tried Evicting Him From Montana Ranch
Months after failing to evict Brandon Blackstock from their Montana ranch, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband has reportedly purchased a $1.8 million Montana home of his very own, Radar has learned.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Montana Properties, the agency that listed the property, confirmed the home was initially listed for just under $2 million – although it is not known exactly how much Blackstock ended up paying for the 40-acre property.
Besides sitting on 40-acres of property, the home also reportedly includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a steam room, a barn and a greenhouse.
The surprising development also comes after it was rumored Blackstock, a music manager, plans to leave the entertainment industry and focus more on cattle ranching.
Clarkson’s 45-year-old ex-husband also reportedly changed the name of his business from Vintage Valley Ranch to V Bar V Cattle Co.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blackstock’s move comes just months after Clarkson unsuccessfully attempted to have her ex-husband evicted from her Montana ranch.
“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” a source spilled in December.
"He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”
Clarkson ultimately agreed to give Blackstock just over 5% of the Montana ranch – a percentage that equals more than $900,000 of the ranch’s total $17,750,000 value.
This is just the latest development in Clarkson and her ex-husband’s tumultuous divorce battle that first started when the 40-year-old Since U Been Gone singer filed for divorce in June 2020 over “irreconcilable differences.”
Although Clarkson and Blackstock settled their divorce in March, a judge ruled that Blackstock could stay at the ranch until June as long as he paid his ex-wife $12,500-a-month in rent.
Clarkson was also ordered to pay her ex more than $160,00-a-month – which includes $115,000 in monthly spousal support and $45,600 in child support through January 2024.
"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward," an insider shared in August after Clarkson’s request to be legally divorced. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."