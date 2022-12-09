Kelly Clarkson Pleads For Restraining Order Against Woman Who's Shown Up To Her Home 18 Times In 2 Months
Kelly Clarkson rushed to court, pleading with the judge for a restraining order against a woman who allegedly trespassed on the singer's property nearly 20 times in less than two months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The talk show host, 40, filed legal documents asking for a TRO against 56-year-old Huguette Nicole Young, claiming the unwelcome female has left numerous gifts on her front porch after being warned to stay away by Clarkson's security.
The documents obtained by TMZ also allege that Young has shown up at Clarkson's Los Angeles home at least 18 times since the end of October. During one incident, the American Idol alum's head of security, Michael Lopez, allegedly stopped Young, telling her she was on camera and advising her she was trespassing. He also informed her she was on surveillance camera.
The woman reportedly apologized but didn't stay away.
The alleged stalker has reportedly left numerous gifts for the Since U Been Gone singer, including random things like plants, seeds, dog toys, and even stickers.
Clarkson wants a judge to order Young to stay at least 360 feet away from her. She's also demanding the TRO protect her children, her nanny, and her house manager.
RadarOnline.com has also learned that the singer-turned-television star wants Young to stay at least a football field away from her property, her work, and her children's school.
Clarkson has primary custody of her two kids — River, 7, and Remington, 6 — who she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
As this outlet reported, their settlement revealed Blackstock — who lives in Montana — has custody one weekend per month; however, the kids' primary residence is Clarkson's L.A. home as she shoots her syndicated talk show nearby.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Clarkson's security finally informed the LAPD about the trespasser. At the time she filed the TRO, the department's Threat Management was reportedly investigating.
The ball now sits in the judge's court.