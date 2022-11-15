Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Amid her proceedings with Blackstock, the chart-topping performer also faced litigation from her ex and his father, whose company Starstruck Management, helped her land The Voice gig.

"This was a preemptive strike," claimed the insider. "She figured if she wasn't on The Voice, there's no commission they could try to wrangle out of her!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Clarkson for comment.

As we previously reported, Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit against Clarkson in September 2020, claiming she owes millions of dollars in unpaid commissions.

Clarkson fired back in a countersuit two months later, accusing them of violating the California Labor Code by "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements."