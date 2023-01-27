GOP Senator Claims Hunter Biden 2014 Email Contains 'Suspicious' Intelligence About Ukraine

Hunter previously claimed the email was simply a product of "thoughts after doing some research," according to the New York Post.

The "thoughts" listed in the memo included the prediction that Petro Poroshenko would be elected president of Ukraine within a month of the email, as well as "some sort of decentralization will likely occur in the East."

"If it doesn’t the Russians will continue to escalate there [sic] destabilization campaign, which could lead to a full scale take over of the eastern region most critically Donetsk," Hunter wrote in the email. "The strategic value is to create a land bridge for RU to Crimea."

Among the 1,300-word email contained information on a then-upcoming trip for Hunter's father.