GOP Senator Claims Hunter Biden 2014 Email Contains 'Suspicious' Intelligence About Ukraine
A Republican senator claimed that an email from Hunter Biden sent in 2014 contained "suspicious" intelligence information regarding Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ron Johnson of Wisconsin alleged that the email appeared to have information from a classified document, an interesting claim considering top secret documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home — after the controversial discovery of classified documents at ex-president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.
Senator Johnson claimed that the email's contents resembled briefing documents given to senators prior to foreign affairs trips.
"It reads like one of those scene-setters — highly detailed information in terms of Ukraine," Johnson told Fox News on January 24.
Hunter's email in question was a 22-point memo sent to Devon Archer, who was sentenced to a year in prison on January 23 for the fraudulent insurance and sale of more than $60 million in Native American tribal bonds.
Hunter previously claimed the email was simply a product of "thoughts after doing some research," according to the New York Post.
The "thoughts" listed in the memo included the prediction that Petro Poroshenko would be elected president of Ukraine within a month of the email, as well as "some sort of decentralization will likely occur in the East."
"If it doesn’t the Russians will continue to escalate there [sic] destabilization campaign, which could lead to a full scale take over of the eastern region most critically Donetsk," Hunter wrote in the email. "The strategic value is to create a land bridge for RU to Crimea."
Among the 1,300-word email contained information on a then-upcoming trip for Hunter's father.
While speaking of his father's future travels, Hunter warned Archer of the "need to temper expectations" for then-Vice President Biden's visit, in an apparent suggestion that he would not be able to control his father's words or actions.
"The announcement of my guys [sic] upcoming travels should be characterized as part of our advice and thinking — but what he will say and do is out of our hands," Hunter's email continued. "In other words it could be a really good thing or it could end up creating too great an expectation. We need to temper expectations regarding that visit."
Senator Johnson claimed that Hunter and Archer's dealings, as well as a visit between Archer and then-vice president, could explain why documents were recovered at the president's Delaware home.
The Wisconsin senator stated that the email was sent "when Devon Archer and Hunter Biden were trying to get on the board of [Ukrainian energy company] Burisma and get their $3, $4 million worth of payday trying to prove their worth."
"Three days later, Vice President Biden meets with Devon Archer in the White House," Johnson continued to theorize in the email. "Then [Joe Biden] goes to Ukraine and is listed as the face of the Obama administration in Ukraine."
"It’s obvious Hunter Biden is selling access to information," the GOP lawmaker added. "Does that have anything to do with some of the classified documents Vice President Biden was squirreling away in his residence? I don’t know, but it looks incredibly suspicious."