Hunter Biden Accused Of Intimidation, Slapped With $1.5 Million Defamation Lawsuit By Computer Repairman Who First Obtained Abandoned 'Laptop From Hell'

Hunter Biden was accused of intimidation after being slapped with a whopping $1.5 million defamation lawsuit by the computer repairman who first obtained the first son’s abandoned “laptop from hell,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

John Paul Mac Isaac, who first obtained President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop in April 2019 when Hunter dropped the computer off at Isaac’s Wilmington, Delaware repair shop, accused the first son of intimidation in response to Isaac’s newly filed defamation lawsuit against Hunter.