Hunter Biden Allegedly Plans To File Defamation Lawsuits Against Fox News And Rudy Guiliani
Hunter Biden is considering filing lawsuits against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, Eric Trump and several other Republican public figures following the negative media coverage of his shady past and the alleged contents of his laptop from hell.
A legal team and other Biden allies, who met in September of this year, are reportedly already preparing to defend the son of President Joe Biden as investigations into his business dealings continue.
One of Biden's attorneys, Kevin Morris, "outlined extensive research" on two possible witnesses — repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who initially turned over the computer to authorities, and former business associate Tony Bobulinsky — who may be prepared to testify against him.
Morris was also the one to suggest Biden prepare to file several defamation lawsuits against the conservative news outlet and other Republicans who had allegedly damaged his reputation.
David Brock, a liberal activist who was in attendance at the September get-together, also defended Biden, arguing that there is a "whole counter-narrative missing because of the whole Hunter-hater narrative" that is present in the media.
Added Brock of the meeting, "What we really got into was more the meat of it, the meat of what a response would look like."
Over the past two years, news outlets have reported the laptop's hard drive contents revealed nude photos of Biden, videos of the 52-year-old allegedly taking illicit substances and text messages that appeared to be Biden attempting to purchase drugs.
The GOP is also preparing to launch their own series of investigations into the First Son. However, as legal drama steadily piles up, the father-of-five appears to be unbothered by the potential backlash.
As Radar previously reported, Biden was spotted hosting an art show at the Georges Berges Gallery in Soho, New York City on Thursday, December 8.
Throughout the night, Biden was said to be in good spirits. He was seen holding his son Beau Jr. while mingling with guests and even inviting reporters to come inside and enjoy looking around at the upscale event.