DiNozzo Vs. Gibbs: 'NCIS' Bosses Mulling Over Michael Weatherly's Return After Mark Harmon's Fails To Leave Retirement

While dithering fence-sitter Mark Harmon has been hemming and hawking about coming out of retirement, Michael Weatherly has shoved him out of the way and is eagerly eyeing a return to NCIS, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The hunky actor played Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on the long-running hit series but broke fans' hearts when he left the police procedural in 2016 to star in the legal drama Bull as trial science expert Dr. Jason Bull.