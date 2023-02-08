Outrage: Dr. Anthony Fauci Cashing In On Covid-19 Fame, Charging $100K For 'Motivational Speaking' Gigs Months After Retirement

Dr. Anthony Fauci caused outrage this week after it was revealed he is charging hundreds of thousands of dollars for post-retirement speaking engagements, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just months after Fauci, 82, retired from the federal government, the renowned immunologist who stood at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic is reportedly charging between $50,000 and $100,000 for one-time “motivational speaking” gigs.