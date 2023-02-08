Outrage: Dr. Anthony Fauci Cashing In On Covid-19 Fame, Charging $100K For 'Motivational Speaking' Gigs Months After Retirement
Dr. Anthony Fauci caused outrage this week after it was revealed he is charging hundreds of thousands of dollars for post-retirement speaking engagements, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just months after Fauci, 82, retired from the federal government, the renowned immunologist who stood at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic is reportedly charging between $50,000 and $100,000 for one-time “motivational speaking” gigs.
That is the revelation made by Leading Motivational Speakers, an agency that has since scrubbed Fauci’s page from its website due to the backlash against Fauci’s sky-high fees.
According to Daily Mail, Leading Motivational Speakers was forced to remove Fauci’s page from the site after a number of people called Fauci out on social media and accused the former chief medical advisor to the president of using his Covid-19 fame for his own financial benefit.
“SERIOUSLY???” wrote a staffer who works for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when Fauci’s listing was discovered on Monday.
“Follow The Science…Starting at 50k an hour,” added Substack journalist Jordan Schachtel.
“The gift that keeps on grifting,” former Donald Trump campaign staffer Kingsley Cortes chimed in.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fauci came under fire at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic for allegedly exaggerating the effectiveness of vaccines, repeatedly shifting his position on face masks and social distancing, and strongly pushing for nationwide lockdowns.
- Outrage! Anthony Fauci Set To Receive $350,000 Per Year From Government When He Retires in December
- GOP Senator Rand Paul DEMANDS Dr. Anthony Fauci Be INVESTIGATED Over 'Wuhan Lab Leak' That Led To Covid-19 Pandemic
- Dr. Anthony Fauci's Net Worth SKYROCKETED By More Than $5 MILLION During Covid-19 Pandemic
Fauci then came under further scrutiny in August 2022 when he confirmed he would be retiring from his role as the nation’s chief medical advisor that December.
After announcing his retirement over the summer, it was revealed Fauci was set to receive a whopping $350,000 per year after he officially retired – a sum that totaled nearly 80% of his $480,000 government salary.
Despite his retirement, Senator Rand Paul confirmed Fauci’s departure from the federal government and as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases would “not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic."
"He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak," Senator Paul said at the time, alluding to reports Covid-19 was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As for his retirement, Fauci vowed to devote his energy to writing, traveling, and continuing to encourage the youth to pursue careers in government service – although he did not mention any plans to give $100,000 speaking engagements.
"So long as I’m healthy, which I am, and I’m energetic, which I am, and I’m passionate, which I am, I want to do some things outside of the realm of the federal government,” Fauci said before officially retiring at the end of December 2022.