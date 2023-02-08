Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl LVII Coverage After Alleged Altercation With Woman At Hotel

aaaa
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 8 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was pulled from covering Super Bowl LVII on Wednesday after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman at an Arizona hotel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since hanging up his cleats, Irvin, 56, has seen enormous success as a TV personality.

Details of the woman's complaint are unknown at this time, however, Irvin claimed he was "perplexed" by the report.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of bbbb t
Source: mega

Following a complaint from a woman who said she was involved in an incident with the 56-year-old ex-NFL player in a hotel lobby, the NFL Network yanked Irvin from his scheduled coverage ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs championship game.

The former professional football player claimed that when he returned to the hotel, after he was out on the town with friends in Glendale, where the Super Bowl is being hosted, he briefly spoke to "this girl" in the lobby.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of bbbb
Source: mega

"When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody," Irvin told the Dallas Morning News. "I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds."

"We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know," the ex Dallas Cowboys player added.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Michael Irvin
Article continues below advertisement
copy of bbbb t
Source: mega

As the sports broadcaster attempted to wrap his head around the ordeal, Irvin vehemently denied any wrongdoing but acknowledged that he did not recall much of the brief interaction.

"I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth," Irvin said on the "45 second" conversation. "We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. … I am totally perplexed."

Irvin added that he did not break any laws and returned to his hotel room alone.

Article continues below advertisement
copy of bbbb t
Source: mega

"What law did I break?" Irvin asked. "There was definitely nothing physical... That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room."

"It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left," the former athlete added. "I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy."

The Dallas player turned broadcaster conducted interviews for the NFL Network on Monday as part of Super Bowl's Opening Night event, although it remained unclear how the incident would affect his ESPN appearances this week.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.