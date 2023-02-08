Former Dallas Cowboys Star Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl LVII Coverage After Alleged Altercation With Woman At Hotel
Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was pulled from covering Super Bowl LVII on Wednesday after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman at an Arizona hotel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since hanging up his cleats, Irvin, 56, has seen enormous success as a TV personality.
Details of the woman's complaint are unknown at this time, however, Irvin claimed he was "perplexed" by the report.
Following a complaint from a woman who said she was involved in an incident with the 56-year-old ex-NFL player in a hotel lobby, the NFL Network yanked Irvin from his scheduled coverage ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs championship game.
The former professional football player claimed that when he returned to the hotel, after he was out on the town with friends in Glendale, where the Super Bowl is being hosted, he briefly spoke to "this girl" in the lobby.
"When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody," Irvin told the Dallas Morning News. "I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds."
"We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know," the ex Dallas Cowboys player added.
As the sports broadcaster attempted to wrap his head around the ordeal, Irvin vehemently denied any wrongdoing but acknowledged that he did not recall much of the brief interaction.
"I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth," Irvin said on the "45 second" conversation. "We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. … I am totally perplexed."
Irvin added that he did not break any laws and returned to his hotel room alone.
"What law did I break?" Irvin asked. "There was definitely nothing physical... That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room."
"It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left," the former athlete added. "I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy."
The Dallas player turned broadcaster conducted interviews for the NFL Network on Monday as part of Super Bowl's Opening Night event, although it remained unclear how the incident would affect his ESPN appearances this week.