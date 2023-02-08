Former Dallas Cowboys Star Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl LVII Coverage After Alleged Altercation With Woman At Hotel

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was pulled from covering Super Bowl LVII on Wednesday after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman at an Arizona hotel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since hanging up his cleats, Irvin, 56, has seen enormous success as a TV personality.

Details of the woman's complaint are unknown at this time, however, Irvin claimed he was "perplexed" by the report.