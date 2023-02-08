Your tip
Don’s Revenge? Lemon Breaks Out In Hysterical Laughter Over 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Wardrobe Blunder

don lemon kaitlan collins cnn this morning laugh wardrobe screaming fight
Source: @cnnthismorning/twitter
By:

Feb. 8 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Don Lemon did a 180, slapping on a smile and laughing in hysterics with his CNN This Morning co-anchor Kaitlan Collins hours after refusing to go on commercial break so he could rant about her interview with Kentucky representative James Comer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Lemon, 56, and Poppy Harlow, 40, joined Collins, 30, at Capitol Hill on Wednesday as CNN amps up their coverage of the State of the Union, a plan that's been in motion for weeks despite the drama surrounding the oldest and youngest CNN This Morning stars.

don lemon kaitlan collins cnn this morning laugh wardrobe screaming fight
Source: @cnnthismorning/twitter
The two seemed to put their differences aside and laugh together when the network's congressional correspondent Jessica Dean showed up on live television wearing the same attire as Collins.

While Dean was on the broadcast to discuss the reaction to President Joe Biden's speech, none of the professional talkers could move forward without addressing the elephant in the room.

Both Collins and Dean shared the screen in black turtlenecks and blue blazers. It was a strange coincidence that Kaitlan quickly pointed out to the Lemon's amusement.

"Can I compliment Jessica Dean's outfit for a second," Collins laughed. "Because you guys are wearing the same thing?" Lemon interrupted in hysterics.

"Don, you're next," Dean chimed in, "so let me know what you're wearing. I'll be sure to wear it later this week." As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon didn't play nice on Tuesday, critiquing his feuding co-star's interview and delaying a commercial break to speak his mind.

This came just days after his December 8th blowup on Collins was revealed, marking Lemon's third temper tantrum in the office.

don lemon screamed at kaitlan collins cnn commerical break
Source: @cnnthismorning/twitter

Page Six broke the story that Lemon "screamed" at Collins for interrupting him following their December broadcast. Sources revealed that she was "visibly upset" by his outburst and "ran out of the studio."

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Lemon had a second explosion, losing it on CNN staffers after a story about his altercation with Collins was featured in the company newsletter last week.

don lemon screamed kaitlan collins fight cnn staffers shaken
Source: Mega

"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," one well-placed source spilled on Friday.

CNN This Morning chose not to comment when RadarOnline.co reached out.

