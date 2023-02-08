Your tip
'Is This...Normal?' First Lady Jill Biden & Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Called Out Over Kiss On The Lips At State Of The Union Address

Jill Biden & Doug Emhoff Share Kiss On The Lips At SOTU Address
Source: C-Span
Feb. 8 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greeted each other with a kiss on the lips during the president’s State of the Union address this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The awkward incident took place Tuesday night shortly after Jill and Joe Biden arrived at the U.S. Capitol building ahead of President Biden’s highly anticipated speech.

But after President Biden’s wife reached her seat next to Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, the pair grabbed each other’s hands and leaned in for a surprising, albeit quick, peck on the lips.

Jill and Doug then proceeded to hold hands as President Biden’s wife positioned herself next to Vice President Harris’ husband, and the two applauded with everyone else in the House Chamber as the president began his address.

Although the attendees in the immediate vicinity of the first lady and second gentleman did not appear to see the awkward kiss shared by the pair, the millions of viewers who tuned in to hear President Biden’s speech certainly did.

Almost immediately after the kiss took place, viewers rushed to social media to discuss the awkward encounter.

“Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips?” tweeted one viewer. “Is this... normal?”

“OMG!I caught that,” wrote another confused viewer. “I thought at the time… Did they just kiss on the lips?”

Joe Biden
“It was soooooo gross and bizarre,” added yet another surprised Twitter user who caught the kiss. “My husband and I both yelled- GAAHH!”

But while many found the kiss between Jill and Doug to be awkward and out of line, others came to the pair’s defense to suggest it wasn’t a “big deal.”

“Not a big deal,” one viewer tweeted. “It was literally a nano-second peck between friends.”

“Some couples establish different boundaries than others, and honoring those is important,” the viewer continued. “This photo captured a nanosecond between friends and makes it appear lingering. It was not.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s incident between the first lady and second gentleman at the president’s SOTU address was not the first time a member of the Biden family was caught entering too far into someone’s personal space.

Last week, as President Biden was leaving the White House to visit New York City, he grabbed a reporter’s hand and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked a question about Covid-19.

