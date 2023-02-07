Agitated Don Lemon Has Third Outburst, Delays Commercial Break To RANT About Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Interview Over Hunter Biden's Laptop

An agitated Lemon slammed the chairman of the House Oversight Committee after he claimed President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, engaged in shady business dealings — a comment that Collins quickly pointed out was unproven.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon's co-anchor, 30, conducted the interview at Capitol Hill. Despite the drama surrounding the CNN stars, we're told Lemon and Poppy Harlow will join Collins in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.