Agitated Don Lemon Has Third Outburst, Delays Commercial Break To RANT About Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Interview Over Hunter Biden's Laptop
Don Lemon suffered another temper tantrum, this time going off script while on air, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 56-year-old CNN This Morning anchor told producers to hold off from cutting to a commercial break so he could criticize his co-host Kaitlan Collins' interview with Kentucky representative James Comer on Tuesday.
An agitated Lemon slammed the chairman of the House Oversight Committee after he claimed President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, engaged in shady business dealings — a comment that Collins quickly pointed out was unproven.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon's co-anchor, 30, conducted the interview at Capitol Hill. Despite the drama surrounding the CNN stars, we're told Lemon and Poppy Harlow will join Collins in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
After Comer accused the FBI of trying to suppress the New York Post after running Hunter's laptop allegations, calling the paper a “credible outlet," Lemon lost it. The outlet also operates Page Six, which broke the story about Lemon "screaming" at Collins for interrupting him following their show on December 8.
“That’s the time that we’re in, where facts are sort of flexible and you just throw things out there – citing uncredible sources, like citing the New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it’s just, I can’t believe that we’re here,” Lemon told Poppy.
After his outburst, Poppy jumped to Collins' defense, applauding their co-anchor for fact-checking Comer on the spot — but Lemon wasn't done just yet.
Throwing his third temper tantrum at work, the male CNN This Morning star lost his cool when producers tried to break the tension by going on a commercial break.
“Hold on please with the music,” Lemon instructed.
“American people are going to have to suffer through all of this stuff from election deniers to people who don’t believe in facts, we don’t have a shared reality. And now it has taken center stage," he said as an uncomfortable Poppy watched in shock.
She continued to praise Collins, seemingly talking Lemon off the ledge.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lemon had a second blowup, losing it on CNN staffers after a story about his altercation with Collins was featured in the company newsletter last week.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," one well-placed source spilled on Friday.
"Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible," another insider shared after the December altercation left her "visibly upset" and CNN staffers "shaken."
Page Six reported that Collins was so upset by her co-anchor's behavior that she "ran out of the studio."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.