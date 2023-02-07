Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues
Ben Affleck got some much-needed space from Jennifer Lopez after his wife snapped at him on live television during the 2023 Grammys. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck, 50, was spotted wandering around town on Monday, clearing his head without J Lo as rumors continue to mount that the newlyweds have been bickering since saying "I do."
The Justice League actor was photographed decompressing in Los Angeles just one day after cameras caught him being scolded at Sunday's award show. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hustlers actress, 53, had a tense exchange with her husband of nearly seven months and was unaware that cameras were focused on them as Trevor Noah hosted the show.
In the viral clip, J Lo appeared to tell Affleck "no drinking" during the star-studded event. The film actor has struggled with alcoholism in the past, completing rehab multiple times — most recently in 2018.
Despite his wife's outburst, Affleck wore his wedding ring for the afternoon stroll.
Slipping back into one of his favorite flannel shirts, the movie star kept it casual, opting for jeans and sneakers hours after dressing in formal attire for music's biggest night. Wearing a pair of sunglasses, Affleck failed to smile when the paparazzi caught up to him.
Despite landing an eight-figure contract with Dunkin Donuts, the Argo director walked around with an iced coffee in a clear cup without a logo.
During Affleck's hot boy walk, his wife was seen across town with longtime collaborator Fat Joe. J Lo was spotted leaving a dance studio with the rapper, sparking rumors the two may be joining forces again.
J Lo's public scolding came after sources told RadarOnline.com that the married duo has been at odds since making their union official in July.
Affleck's smoking habit is reportedly a major issue in their marriage.
Despite promising his bride he'd give up cigarettes, Affleck has continued lighting up. We're told smoking wasn't the only thing J Lo tried to change.
Sources claimed she was also set on upgrading his wardrobe and putting a kibosh on his budding bromance with newly divorced Tom Brady.
"Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," the insider dished in December. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"
The pal revealed the Batman stud has been under J Lo's thumb since they reconnected in 2021 after breaking off their engagement 17 years earlier — and J Lo's behavior at the Grammys appeared to support that.