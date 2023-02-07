Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Residing In Senior Assisted Living Facility Due To Decline In 'Memory Functions' As Trial For Wire Fraud Remains Up In The Air

Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi made his first appearance in court this week after being accused of embezzling millions from his ex-clients — but the disgraced lawyer was driven back to his senior assisted living home after the hearing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Girardi, 83, showed up at Los Angeles federal court for an initial appearance in his newly filed criminal case. Jayne’s longtime partner entered a not-guilty plea.