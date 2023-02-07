Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Residing In Senior Assisted Living Facility Due To Decline In 'Memory Functions' As Trial For Wire Fraud Remains Up In The Air
Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi made his first appearance in court this week after being accused of embezzling millions from his ex-clients — but the disgraced lawyer was driven back to his senior assisted living home after the hearing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Girardi, 83, showed up at Los Angeles federal court for an initial appearance in his newly filed criminal case. Jayne’s longtime partner entered a not-guilty plea.
Girardi was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation.
Prosecutors accused Girardi and his law firm associates of embezzling over $15 million from clients. In the indictment, the government said Girardi devised an elaborate scheme to steal money.
The judge set bond at $250,000. Girardi will not have to wear an electronic monitoring device but is restricted from traveling outside the state. The once-respected attorney was barred from contacting any witnesses involved in the case.
Girardi, who was once worth tens of millions, was appointed public defenders to defend him after the judge reviewed his financial records.
According to Page Six, the IRS Criminal Investigation agency has launched a probe into the matter. Girardi faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
- 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Hit With $650k Federal Lawsuit Over Concert Tickets That Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Purchased
- Breaking Cover: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Spotted On RARE Public Outing After Indictment On Federal Charges
- ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Speaks Out For First Time After Estranged Husband's Indictment For Embezzling $18 Million From Clients
In 2020, Girardi and his law firm were forced into bankruptcy by creditors. Months later, Girardi was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. His brother Robert was appointed conservator of Girardi.
One of his first moves was to move Girardi out of the multi-million mansion in Pasadena, California. The home, which he once shared with Jayne, was set to hit the auction block as part of the bankruptcy.
Robert moved his brother into a senior assisted living facility in Burbank, California. The first facility had a wellness program and gym along with a communal dining area to make friends. In addition, the center offered a full salon, coffee and tea time and off-site privileges. Robert revealed he was paying $8k a month for Girardi to be taken care of.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disbarred lawyer was moved to another facility in October 2022. The new center was located in Orange County, California.
“Mr. Girardi was recently moved to the restricted memory care unit due to a further decline in his memory functions,” one report read.
Girardi’s room is described as having a “small hotel room consisting of a bed, desk, dresser, and armchair neatly placed for easy movement throughout the room.”
Jayne has yet to comment on Girardi’s criminal charges but she continues to face multiple lawsuits connected to her ex-husband’s alleged activity.