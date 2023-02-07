Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

The Liubymivka governor was reportedly appointed to govern the Ukrainian village in the summer of 2022 and was accused of launching a devastating reign of terror in the time between taking over the village in July and being killed in December.

"It looked like in the movies about the atrocities of the Nazis during the Second World War,” one witness who survived Shtepa’s reign of terror said at the time. “The Russian occupiers kicked in the doors, cursed, severely beat our men, turned everything in the houses upside down.”

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.