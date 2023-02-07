Don Lemon Holds Down 'CNN This Morning' In NYC Without Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins After He 'Screamed' At Her In Front Of Staffers

Don Lemon had his day in the studio without Katilan Collins. The 56-year-old CNN This Morning star appeared relaxed and cheery running the show alongside Poppy Harlow and without Collins just days after his blowup on his co-anchor, 30, was revealed.

RadarOnline.com has discovered that while Don and Poppy informed viewers of the biggest news stories in New York on Tuesday, Collins — CNN's youngest chief White House Correspondent — was away on assignment at Capitol Hill.