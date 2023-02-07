Kevin Garnett Reaches Custody Deal With Ex Over 2-Year-Old Daughter Naya, Ex-NBA Star Awarded Visitation
Ex-NBA star Kevin Garnett has reached a settlement with his ex who sued him for paternity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Garnett and Necat Akman have informed the court of the deal which will bring an end to their court case.
Per the deal, Garnett and Akman are both listed on the child’s birth certificate. Their daughter Naya was born in April 2020.
As part of the case, Akman agreed to receive an undisclosed amount of monthly child support from Garnett. She did not demand any documents or try to depose the athlete.
The agreement said the child support amount would be sealed but noted, “The parties further acknowledge and agree that the terms of the Confidential Judgment with respect to payment of child support and child support add-ons are in the best interest of the Minor Child, and that her needs will be adequately met by the agreed-upon amounts and related agreements.”
In regard to custody, Akman will have sole primary and legal physical custody of the daughter. Garnett was awarded visitation rights with the baby girl. The agreement allowed Akman and Garnett to modify the agreement in the future if circumstances changed for either.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Akman sued Garnett asking the court to set a custody and support order for their child. Garnett acknowledged he was the father since day one and agreed that support should be paid to his ex.
Garnett told the court, “I am the respondent. [Akman] and I are parents of the following minor children.”
The child was born shortly after Garnett’s divorce from his ex-wife Brandi was finalized. As we previously reported, Brandi hit her husband with divorce papers in 2017 after 14 years of marriage together.
In court documents, Brandi cited “Irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters.
The divorce battle was extremely nasty with Brandi demanding $146k per month in spousal support and another $46k in child support. The case dragged on for years until the exes were finally able to hash out an agreement and end their war.