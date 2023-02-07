Home > Exclusives > Lil Wayne Exclusive Lil Wayne Fires Back At Ex-Chef Accusing Him Of Firing Her For Taking Time Off For Family Emergency, Says His Actions Were ‘Justified’ Source: mega; @chefmorghan/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 7 2023, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Lil Wayne demanded the lawsuit brought by his ex-chef be thrown out of court saying he doesn’t owe her a dime, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wayne (real name: Dwyane Carter) and his legal team are denying all claims of wrongdoing in the case brought by his ex-chef Morghan Medlock.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Wayne was sued by Medlock for wrongful termination. In her lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Medlock said she was fired after she had to take time off to take care of her family.

Medlock said she was retaliated against after she left a work trip early. The chef said she worked for Wayne for nearly 2 years until a disastrous trip to Vegas. The chef said she went on the trip with Wayne and his friends for Memorial Day. She claimed that she was working and preparing meals like normal.

However, during the trip, she claimed to have been notified that her 10-year-old had injured his head and needed to be hospitalized back in Los Angeles. Medlock said when it came time to leave, Wayne delayed the trips they booked because he was smoking on the airplane. The chef said she decided to book her own trip home and left the group. She said she told Wayne’s assistant before leaving.

However, she said she was fired days later. She said Wayne sent her a message reading, “tell Chef Morghan this isn't going to work.” The chef demanded $500k in damages.

In his response, Wayne argued that Medlock did not sustain any injury nor was she damaged by his actions. Further, he said that the chef was an independent contractor and not his employee. Further, he said that any and all conduct of which the chef complained about that is “attributed to him was “a just and proper exercise of discretion and business judgment, undertaken for a fair and honest reason and regulated by good faith under the circumstances then existing.”

Wayne added that his actions were “legitimate, good faith, justified, non-discriminatory, and or non-retaliatory business reasons.” The musician demanded Medlock take nothing from his suit. The case is ongoing.