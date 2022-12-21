Lil Wayne Fires Back At Chef Suing Him For $500K Over Alleged Wrongful Termination, His Camp Says She Breached Rapper's Privacy
Lil Wayne's camp has addressed the $500K wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the rapper's former chef — and claimed she was fired for cause, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this week, Morghan Medlock filed her bombshell case against Wayne in which she claimed to have been fired after asking for time off — after her child suffered a medical emergency.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Medlock alleged in addition to wrongful termination, she suffered retaliation and unlawful practices.
Weezy's team has since responded to the allegations from the former chef and claimed that Medlock was relieved of her chef duties due to a breach of privacy involving her social media posts, according to a statement on The Neighborhood Talk.
While the chef's Instagram page is private, her TikTok remains viewable to the public.
One video featured a slow-mo clip of the chef in a pool, that was simply captioned, "Lil Wayne's Private Chef."
Another gave TikTok users an inside peek at the "Private Jet Set-Up For Lil Wayne," which racked up over 150K views.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Lil Wayne denied an allegation from his former assistant, Andrew Williams, in a separate lawsuit accusing him of assault.
Lil Wayne denied all claims of wrongdoing and cited self-defense.
Williams said the incident went down on June 10, 2022. He said he attempted to step between the pilot and his former employer who were arguing when Wayne turned to him and punched him in the face with a closed jaw.
Wayne has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit and demanded it be dismissed.