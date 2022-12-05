Lil Wayne Denies Assaulting Ex-Assistant On Private Jet, Argues Self-Defense
Lil Wayne has demanded the lawsuit accusing him of assaulting his assistant on a private jet be thrown out of court — arguing he acted in self-defense, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary rapper has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Wayne’s ex-assistant Andrew Williams sued the rapper, Young Money Entertainment, and the company Signature Flight Support.
Williams accused Wayne of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The other defendants were accused of wrongful termination and negligence.
In court documents, Williams said on June 10, 2022, while on a private jet the rapper started arguing with the pilot. He said to prevent the verbal altercation from progressing he tried to intervene.
He claimed to have placed his arms between his boss and the pilot to keep them separated. However, he alleged that Wayne turned towards him and punched him with a closed fist in the jaw.
“The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the suit said.
Williams said he left the plane, which had yet to leave, and drove to a hospital for medical attention. After the incident, the assistant said he received an email demanding he return Wayne’s backpack and Bluetooth speaker — but no acknowledgment of the alleged incident.
In addition, he was fired from his role.
In his lawsuit, Williams claimed he suffered emotionally and physical along with racked up medical bills. To make matters worse, he said he suffered a great deal of humiliation over the incident.
“Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages,” the suit read.
In his response, Wayne said Williams has not suffered any injuries as a result of him. Further, he accused his ex-assistant of failing to “exercise reasonable care and diligence” to avoid any alleged damages.
Wayne also argued he acted in self-defense. Further, he said Williams was not wrongfully terminated despite his claims. The Young Money founder demanded the entire suit be tossed.
A judge has yet to rule.