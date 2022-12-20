Lil Wayne's Ex-Personal Chef Files $500k Lawsuit Against Rapper For Wrongful Termination

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, former chef Morghan Medlock accused the I'm On One rapper of wrongful termination after she allegedly had to leave a Las Vegas trip with Wayne early to deal with a family emergency.

Along with the accusation of wrongful termination, Medlock included accusations of retaliation and other unlawful practices from her ex-employer.

Medlock alleged that over the 2022 Memorial Day Weekend, she joined Weezy and his crew on a trip to Sin City — but her time was cut short after she learned of an urgent family matter that required her assistance.

The chef was notified while she was away from her Los Angeles home base that her 10-year-old had suffered a head injury that required hospitalization and urgent medical treatment.