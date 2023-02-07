Hunter Biden Accused Of Breaking The Law With 'Stolen' Computer Claims By Delaware Shop Owner Who First Obtained 'Laptop From Hell'

Hunter Biden was recently accused of breaking the law by the computer repair shop owner who first obtained the first son’s “laptop from hell” nearly four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the former owner of the Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop where President Joe Biden’s son dropped off and allegedly abandoned his infamous MacBook in April 2019, accused the first son of breaking the law by using “false information” to claim his personal computer as “stolen.”