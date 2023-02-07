Hunter Biden Accused Of Breaking The Law With 'Stolen' Computer Claims By Delaware Shop Owner Who First Obtained 'Laptop From Hell'
Hunter Biden was recently accused of breaking the law by the computer repair shop owner who first obtained the first son’s “laptop from hell” nearly four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
John Paul Mac Isaac, the former owner of the Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop where President Joe Biden’s son dropped off and allegedly abandoned his infamous MacBook in April 2019, accused the first son of breaking the law by using “false information” to claim his personal computer as “stolen.”
According to Isaac’s lawyer, Brian Della Rocca, Hunter and Hunter’s attorney Abe Lowell broke both federal and state laws by “knowingly using false information to report an alleged crime and allowing that information to be disseminated to the media.”
In a letter delivered to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Monday, Della Rocca took issue with Lowell’s claim that Isaac “unlawfully” accessed and shared the data found on Hunter’s laptop without consent.
“John Paul received Hunter Biden’s consent to access his laptop when Hunter Biden signed off on the work authorization while at The Mac Shop on April 12, 2019,” Della Rocca wrote in the letter. “Pursuant to the work order, signed by Hunter, when he failed to retrieve his laptop and the hard drive to which the data was recovered more than 90 days later, it became abandoned property so John Paul could dispose of it as he saw fit.”
“John Paul determined the best disposal of the laptop and the hard drive would be to turn them over to the authorities,” Isaac’s lawyer added.
Della Rocca denied Lowell’s claims that Isaac unlawfully shared the laptop’s contents with allies of then-President Donald Trump – although the lawyer did admit Isaac shared Hunter’s personal computer with then-Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
“At that point, John Paul decided that he would try to get the information to Congress,” Della Rocca wrote. “When his efforts failed, he went to President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani.”
“Whether you believe President Trump should have been impeached or not, John Paul did the right thing in approaching the President’s attorney with evidence that may help in the President’s defense,” Isaac’s lawyer added.
Della Rocca also rejected Lowell’s claims that Isaac could not have known who dropped Hunter’s laptop off at the computer repair shop in April 2019 because the business owner is legally blind.
“The fact that John Paul is legally blind did not render him unable to identify with whom he was working,” Isaac’s lawyer charged.
“While it may have created difficulty identifying Hunter Biden in the beginning, to argue that his visual disability prevented him from using his other senses and his intelligence to identify his customer shows a level of ignorance and discrimination towards people living with difficulties,” Della Rocca added.
“John Paul has suffered the loss of his business, friendships, and lives in constant fear. It is time to let Hunter Biden know that enough is enough.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Della Rocca’s letter to U.S. Attorney General Garland and Delaware Attorney General Jennings on Monday came days after Hunter and Lowell called for an investigation into Isaac, Giuliani and Steve Bannon in connection to President Biden’s son’s laptop.
“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation and manipulation of Mr. Biden's private and personal information,” Lowell wrote in a letter to the Department of Justice last week. “Politicians and the news media have used this unlawfully accessed, copied, distributed, and manipulated data to distort the truth and cause harm to [Hunter] Biden.”
Isaac has also accused Hunter of intimidation after the first son called for Isaac’s prosecution – particularly because Hunter’s call for an investigation into Isaac came just five days after Isaac sued President Biden's son for defamation in a $1.5 million lawsuit.