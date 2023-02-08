Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Jen Garner
Exclusive

'She's Not In A Hurry': Jen Garner Puts Wedding Plans To John Miller On Hold, Not Pausing On Relationship

jen garner engaged wedding plans on hold boyfriend pp
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 8 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

After keeping her romance with John Miller close to her chest, Jennifer Garner was finally ready to go public with their alleged secret engagement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claimed the businessman had popped the question on the actress' 50th birthday last April.

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: Mega

"They were going to formally announce their secret engagement," an insider claimed, adding they "were even getting ready to send out wedding invitations." Then Garner had a sudden change of heart.

"Jennifer gave it some thought and realized she's not in a hurry to rush down the aisle and marry John just yet," explained the source.

Article continues below advertisement

The Yes Day actress and the CEO first began dating in 2018. After a brief split in 2020, the couple reunited in 2021, and Jennifer was spotted wearing a sparkling diamond on that finger.

The source insisted that Garner is "crazy in love" with the divorced dad of two but wants to temporarily put their wedding plans on hold.

mega
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him," shared the insider. "But for now, she just wants to cherish what they have without an official label."

The source said Garner — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 with ex-husband Ben Affleck — was privately tormented over her big decision.

"It was a huge deal, and it caught a fair number of people off guard," spilled the pal, noting the 13 Going On 30 actress was concerned about maintaining their privacy.

"She likes to kick back with John and spend time together without any flashiness or fanfare."

MORE ON:
Jen Garner
Article continues below advertisement
jen garner reunites boyfriend john miller coffee nyc photos
Source: Mega

The couple keeps their romance pretty low-key. "They usually hang at his place in Los Angeles, but they enjoy out-of-town getaways, too," the insider revealed.

In August, Miller purchased a secluded ranch in Santa Clarita, CA. "Jen has spent some time there," said a second source. "It's where they unwind out of the city."

Article continues below advertisement

Garner and Miller both have full plates. "Jennifer and John have their own responsibilities and obligations to take care of, and John is just as busy as Jennifer is," the first insider said, adding, "it makes it all the more special when they do find the time to hang out."

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

jen garner engaged wedding plans on hold boyfriend
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the delay in wedding plans, Garner is adamant that she wants nothing to change with Miller. He was recently spotted broing down with her ex.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Affleck and Miller were seen laughing and chatting outside Garner's home last week. We're told the Batman actor fully supports Garner's future with her rumored secret fiancé.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.