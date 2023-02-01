Your tip
Bromance Alert: Smiling Ben Affleck Makes Peace With Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend After Ex-Wife Plays Nice With J Lo

Jan. 31 2023

Is a new bromance brewing between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's boyfriend? While the newly married Argo actor has been forbidden from being besties with divorced NFL player Tom Brady, his wife Jennifer Lopez has no problem with him getting along with John Miller.

Garner's ex-husband and her longtime lover appeared to be friendly when they reunited this week outside of the actress' California home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Affleck, 50, was photographed greeting Miller with a warm smile and a handshake. The two chatted for a few minutes in the street as Miller — who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group — held onto a black duffle bag.

Garner's ex-husband kept it casual for the run-in, wearing tan pants with a white shirt, a black peacoat, and colorful sneakers.

The 13 Going On 30 actress' lover matched Affleck's relaxed vibe in tight-fitting jeans and a plaid button-up — which ironically used to be the movie star's go-to before fashionable J Lo got ahold of him.

After talking to each other for several minutes, the ex-Mrs. Affleck joined the new friends outside.

The trio gathered around before separating, with Garner leaving her former husband on his own to tend to Miller. Affleck's friendly greeting with Garner's boyfriend came after she played nice with his new wife.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress wasn't looking forward to the holidays with the newly married couple. Garner and Affleck share three children: daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10.

"It's really been Jen's job for the last 15 years to engineer these perfect Thanksgivings for her kids," an insider revealed. "Ben and J Lo's marriage changes that dynamic."

"It meant so much for him to break bread together," the source continued. "But his place is with his wife, and J Lo calls the shots on everything important."

However, the ladies put their differences aside to support their now-shared daughter. Garner and J Lo reunited this month to watch Seraphina’s musical performance in Los Angeles.

Despite the animosity between the women — which was allegedly fueled when Garner turned down Bennifer's wedding invite — Jen's said to be “thrilled to get rid of her fourth child (aka Affleck).”

