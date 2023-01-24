A Family Affair! Ben Affleck's Wife JLo & Ex Jennifer Garner Put Differences Aside For Daughter's Music Recital

No, Ben Affleck was not haunted by Dicken's three ghosts of Christmas, although it appeared that way when ex-wife Jennifer Garner and current wife, Jennifer Lopez, came together for a family affair. The blended family put past differences aside to support Garner and Affleck's daughter at her music recital, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This marks the first family outing since Garner declined an invite to Affleck and Lopez's three-day nuptial event. While the 13 Going On 30 star was not present to support her ex's new marriage, she did show up to co-parent for Seraphina's musical performance.