A Family Affair! Ben Affleck's Wife JLo & Ex Jennifer Garner Put Differences Aside For Daughter's Music Recital
No, Ben Affleck was not haunted by Dicken's three ghosts of Christmas, although it appeared that way when ex-wife Jennifer Garner and current wife, Jennifer Lopez, came together for a family affair. The blended family put past differences aside to support Garner and Affleck's daughter at her music recital, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This marks the first family outing since Garner declined an invite to Affleck and Lopez's three-day nuptial event. While the 13 Going On 30 star was not present to support her ex's new marriage, she did show up to co-parent for Seraphina's musical performance.
According to a source close to Garner, the actress is focused on her children developing a healthy relationship with their new stepmom.
"There is nothing more important to her than her kids' happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J. Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for," the insider claimed.
The modern family came together over the weekend at a Santa Monica performance hall for their 14-year-old's recital.
Lopez wore a chic green tweed blazer as she was seen holding hands with one of her twins, Emme, who is also 14.
Garner was also seen affectionately ushering her children out of the performing arts center in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Siblings Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, both from Garner's marriage to Affleck, walked with their mother as Seraphina was presumably still inside the venue.
Affleck and Garner have always co-parented successfully since their split, but JLo threw a wrench in their post-breakup relationship. While Garner may have kept her boundaries by not going to the Gone Girl actor's 2022 wedding, she appeared to respect her ex-husband's new marriage.
In December 2021, less than a year before they tied the knot, Lopez was "livid" at Affleck's decision to bash Garner while on an episode of Howard Stern's radio show.
Affleck told Stern he would "probably still be drinking" if he were still married to Garner, which Lopez was not happy about.