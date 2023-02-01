Jinger Duggar Claims She Hasn't Seen 'True Change' In Incarcerated Brother Josh Duggar Despite Conviction

Former reality star Jinger Duggar, 29, spoke out about her brother, Josh Duggar, 34, claiming she hasn't seen "true change" in him since his conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Josh was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in May 2022 after being convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography by an Arkansas federal court in December 2021.

"I just pray for the victims," Jinger said as her brother fights for a new trial.