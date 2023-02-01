Your tip
Jinger Duggar Claims She Hasn't Seen 'True Change' In Incarcerated Brother Josh Duggar Despite Conviction

Source: mega, @jingervuolo/Instagram
Jan. 31 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Former reality star Jinger Duggar, 29, spoke out about her brother, Josh Duggar, 34, claiming she hasn't seen "true change" in him since his conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Josh was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in May 2022 after being convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography by an Arkansas federal court in December 2021.

"I just pray for the victims," Jinger said as her brother fights for a new trial.

Source: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger appeared on Tamron Hall and spoke about her relationship — or lack thereof — with her convicted sibling on Tuesday.

According to People, Jinger discussed her new book, Becoming Free Indeed, and the impact her brother's conviction has had on her.

"I haven't spoken to him in years," Jinger said of her brother. "I just would pray that he would be truly broken over what he has done. So I just pray for the victims and their families."

Jinger then focused her comments on what she believed to be Josh's only chance at redemption.

Source: mega

Jinger claimed that "change" from within would be a good starting point for Josh to rectify his past.

"I think that part of this story that I'm telling is you can't put up all of these outward standards and rules and say that's going to do anything. It's not," Jinger continued. "Your heart has to be changed from the inside out and only Jesus can truly change that."

The former 19 Kids and Counting star reflected on the lack of change she claimed she witnessed in her brother despite his sentencing.

Source: mega

Jinger and her husband.

"That's not something I saw in my brother," Jinger stated.

"He's not truly changed," Josh's sister added. "So until God does that, it's only what God can do."

Per Josh's sentence, a strict set of rules were enforced due to his charges.

Source: Mega

The Duggar family

The Arkansas father will only be allowed to have supervised visits with his 7 children until they turn 18. He will be forced to meet with a probation officer — who can search his home at any time — for a whopping 20 years after his release. Josh will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Josh was prohibited from viewing adult materials and ordered to participate in his Texas prison's sex offender treatment program.

