"If the husband does any or all those things, they blame the wife in a large part. Like, ‘Oh, if you met his needs he wouldn’t have done this,'" she continued.

“They’re going to blame Anna. The pornography goes back to Anna. The wife is not fulfilling his needs so he turned to pornography, poor him. The wife needs to do what she’s supposed to do and meet his needs."

While Mary insisted "it’s not logical," she revealed she's not shocked that Anna has stuck by her criminal husband's side.