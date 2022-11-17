'She Didn't Satisfy Him': Josh Duggar's Wife Anna BLAMED By Churchgoers For His Sex Crimes
Sounds about right. Josh Duggar's wife, Anna Duggar, is being shunned by members of her longtime church, with sources saying the people inside the organization are BLAMING her for HIS crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mary Murphy — who was deep into IBLP, the same ministry the Duggars belong to —spoke out in Anna's defense, revealing that many churchgoers believe she didn't meet Josh's needs, forcing him to indulge in his sick obsession with child pornography.
“One aspect of the cult culture centers on the responsibility of females to meet the husband’s every single sexual need to prevent him from having affairs, sexually abusing children and watching pornography," Mary explained to The Sun, often referring to IBLP as a cult.
"If the husband does any or all those things, they blame the wife in a large part. Like, ‘Oh, if you met his needs he wouldn’t have done this,'" she continued.
“They’re going to blame Anna. The pornography goes back to Anna. The wife is not fulfilling his needs so he turned to pornography, poor him. The wife needs to do what she’s supposed to do and meet his needs."
While Mary insisted "it’s not logical," she revealed she's not shocked that Anna has stuck by her criminal husband's side.
“I’m not surprised Anna is supporting him because that’s what she is being told, it’s her responsibility. Growing up in this culture, she’s turning that responsibility inward on herself and blaming herself. I’m not surprised she hasn’t left.
“We were taught, pressured and brainwashed to believe that as women and wives, the number one purpose is to support her husband and make him successful with no exceptions. The husband is number one," Mary added.
But she hasn't given up hope.
“I still hope she will make the choice to leave and to protect her children. She was in the court and heard everything herself. I wish she already left. She has that responsibility now that she has heard everything," she stated.
Mary concluded by saying she's "relieved” Josh is “finally behind bars," and turned the focus to his kids.
“The seven children that call him dad need to be protected from him forever," she said. "All children do, especially those seven who call him dad. I’m not surprised he’s appealing. I expected he would. He maintains, his parents maintain, they all maintain he’s innocent. Of course, he would appeal.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Josh was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for receiving and possessing child pornography in May with no possibility of parole. Upon his release, Josh will be on probation for an additional 20 years.
He filed an appeal in October after requesting several extension.