Kanye West’s Ex-Biz Manager Shut Down In Attempt To Serve Him $4 Million Lawsuit Via Newspaper Ad After Struggling For Months To Track Down Disgraced Mogul
Kanye West’s ex-business manager suffered a setback in his attempt to serve the ex-billionaire with legal papers — following months of trying to locate West, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge denied a motion brought by Thomas St. John which asked for permission to serve West via an alternative method.
St. John explained that he hired a process server to track down West, but they were having trouble locating the musician. He said that the business addresses listed for West’s companies were no longer valid.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West’s companies were sued for eviction last year around the same time he lost all his deals after going on an antisemitic rampage in the media.
In addition, they had located several residential addresses but were unsure which home West lived in. St. John said the process servers had tried for months but could not find West.
Earlier this month, St. John asked for permission to serve West by publishing an advertisement in a newspaper instead of personally handing him the legal documents.
At the hearing this week, the judge told St. John he needed to try harder. He said that he needs to make 3 attempts at a residence where he believes West lives. The judge said he would not allow for the newspaper ad until the other attempts were completed.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, St. John sued West over an alleged breach of contract. He said he was hired by West in March 2022 and was promoted during his time at West’s companies.
He said West had agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k per month. The biz manager said he only worked 3 months out of his contract and wants the remaining balance on the contract paid out.
In his lawsuit, St. John detailed a meeting near the end of his employment where West “screamed” and “made it clear he no longer wanted to work with” him.
St John said, “When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of “The 18-month term was b-----t” and “You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,” the suit read.