Kanye West Planned Trip To Australia For Meet Up With New Wife Bianca Censori’s Family In Jeopardy Due To His Antisemitic Remarks

Australia's Education Minister, Jason Clare, spoke out about the possibility of West being admitted in. He said after searching the disgraced mogul on Google, “seems like he's a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century.”

“People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” he said on Nine's Today.

“I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did,” he added.