Kanye West Planned Trip To Australia For Meet Up With New Wife Bianca Censori’s Family In Jeopardy Due To His Antisemitic Remarks
Kanye West planned to travel to Australia to meet his new wife Bianca Censori’s family but his antisemitic past has put the entire trip in jeopardy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim that West and Censori are planning to fly to Melbourne next week. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the two secretly wed earlier this month but have yet to obtain a marriage certificate.
Australia's Education Minister, Jason Clare, spoke out about the possibility of West being admitted in. He said after searching the disgraced mogul on Google, “seems like he's a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century.”
“People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” he said on Nine's Today.
“I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did,” he added.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he believed West should not be allowed to enter Australia. “His anti-Semitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct and his behavior is appalling, and he's not a person of good character,” he said.
“My instinct would be if I was that decision maker, I think there are better people we could welcome in,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, West went on a rampage against the Jewish community. One tweet read, "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
West didn't stop there and continued for weeks. His remarks led to him losing his lucrative deal with Adidas.
West appears to be going all in with Censori. Over the weekend, his 9-year-old daughter North West was spotted at dinner with West and Censori.
West introducing North to Censori is interesting given he demanded his ex-wife Kim Kardashian not introduce their children to her former boyfriend Pete Davidson.