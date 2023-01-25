Jeremy Renner Was Not Impaired During Snowplowing Accident, Tried To Save Nephew From Being Crushed By Machine When Actor Was Ran Over, Sheriff Reveals

Avengers star Jeremy Renner was desperately trying to save his nephew from being injured by his snowplowing machine — which led to him being crushed by the machine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident report has been released by the Nevada sheriff’s office that responded to Renner’s home on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actor was recently released from the hospital after over 2 weeks of being watched by doctors and having to undergo multiple surgeries.