Jeremy Renner’s Friends Fear His Recovery Will Take Years After Being Crushed By 14,330 LB. Snowplowing Machine
Jeremy Renner close friends revealed the actor’s condition is “much worse than anyone knows” weeks after being crushed by a snowplowing machine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Renner was injured by the machine while he tried to help a stranded family member whose car broke down near the actor’s mansion in Reno, California.
The 14,330-pound snowcat machine ran over Renner. A rep for the actor said he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.
“He has returned from surgery and will remain in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition,” they said at the time.
However, now, sources said, “It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”
“The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”
In fact, he nearly bled out as he waited for help — he had to be airlifted because of the heavy snow — to arrive. “Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing,” the source added.
An insider said Renner was conscious enough to realize his dire situation. “He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this.”
Another insider said Renner has a long road ahead of him. “Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery,” said a source. Friends revealed that it could be two years before the actor is back in fighting shape.
“So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg,” said a source. “Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”
Renner’s family members including his mom Cearley and sister Kym have been by his side 24/7 since the accident. “They’re always with him, keeping him entertained,” said a source.
Another source added that healing is Renner’s No. 1 priority. “Jeremy’s doing OK,” said a source. He’s pretty doped up and he’s got tubes to help him breathe, but he’s a fighter, and he’s determined to get through this.”