President Biden REPEATS Claim He Frequented Black Church During Civil Rights Movement Despite Members Not Recalling His Attendance
President Joe Biden doubled down on his past claims that he frequented a Black church during the civil rights movement as he gave a speech on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former veep took the stage at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia in honor of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday.
"Let's lay one thing to rest. I may be a practicing Catholic, but [I] used to go to 7:30 Mass every morning in high school and then in college before I went to the Black church," Biden said on January 15.
"Not a joke, Andy knows this," he added, shouting out former Southern Christian Leadership Conference executive director Andrew Young before reminiscing on their efforts together.
Biden echoed similar remarks on how he would help organize anti-segregation protests at Union Baptist Church in Wilmington during his 2020 presidential campaign.
"When I was a teenager in Delaware, for real, I got involved in the civil rights movement," Biden said at Bethlehem Baptist Church in South Carolina that January.
He recalled a time where he'd wake up early and said they would plan ahead.
"I'd go to the 8 o'clock Mass, then I'd go to Rev. Herring's church where we'd meet in order to organize and figure [out] where we were going to go, whether we were going to desegregate the Rialto movie theater or what we were going to do."
- House Republicans DEMAND President Biden's Delaware Home Visitor Logs To Determine Who Had Access To Classified Docs Found In Garage
- President Joe Biden's Press Secretary REFUSES To Answer Questions About Classified Documents During Tense Confrontation With White House Reporters
- President Joe Biden CONFUSES Salvation Army Member For Secret Service During BOTCHED Visit To Border Migrant Center
It was previously revealed that members of the congregation said they had no recollection of him ever attending.
When asked if Biden attended Union Baptist, Phyllis Drummond, Herring's longtime assistant, told the Washington Free Beacon in 2020, "No. Not at our building."
Juanita Matthew, another longtime member, told the outlet that she couldn't recall Biden's attendance as a high school student.
She said to her knowledge that Herring grew close with Biden after the newly-elected senator's wife and daughter were killed in a tragic car accident in 1972, describing Biden as "a great friend of the church and the pastor."
Civil rights activist Shaun King previously lambasted Biden, accusing the commander-in-chief of being a "serial liar when it comes to his 'work' in the Civil Rights Movement."
"Reverends Herring and Moyer were revered in Delaware and Joe Biden is abusing their names and deaths by falsely claiming they were his mentors in 1960," a blog post he shared read. "Four different people in Wilmington expressed to me that these claims of Biden are so outrageous and dishonest that it caused them to truly worry for his mental health."