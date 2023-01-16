President Biden REPEATS Claim He Frequented Black Church During Civil Rights Movement Despite Members Not Recalling His Attendance

"Let's lay one thing to rest. I may be a practicing Catholic, but [I] used to go to 7:30 Mass every morning in high school and then in college before I went to the Black church," Biden said on January 15.

"Not a joke, Andy knows this," he added, shouting out former Southern Christian Leadership Conference executive director Andrew Young before reminiscing on their efforts together.

Biden echoed similar remarks on how he would help organize anti-segregation protests at Union Baptist Church in Wilmington during his 2020 presidential campaign.