Jeremy Renner Back Home After Being Released From Hospital, Friends Believe His Recovery Will Take Years
Jeremy Renner has been released from the hospital after nearly over two weeks in a hospital bed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Renner, 52, revealed the news on his Twitter account. The actor responded to a message about the season premiere of his show Mayor of Kingstown. He said, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner was rushed to the hospital on New Year’s Eve after being crushed by a snowplowing machine outside his home in Reno, Nevada.
The Avengers star was attempting to help a stranded family member whose car had broken down nearby. Renner exited his snowplowing machine to help but the machine continued to move which led to Renner being crushed.
At the time, his rep said the actor was in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow.” A neighbor, who happens to be a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on Renner’s leg until he was transported to the hospital.
The A-list star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent two surgeries.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source close to the situation revealed, “It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”
“The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”
Another insider revealed that the actor has a long road of recovery ahead of him. “Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery,” an insider said before adding friends believe it could take up to two years for Renner to recover.
“So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg,” a source said last week. “Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”