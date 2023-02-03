Kanye West's Ex-Biz Manager Makes Desperate Last-Ditch Attempt To Serve Disgraced Mogul With $4 Million Lawsuit, Plans To Take Out NEWSPAPER Ad
Kanye West’s ex-business manager has rushed back to court in his $4.5 million lawsuit against the disgraced mogul — and has pleaded for permission to take out a newspaper ad in replace of serving the entertainer with legal docs because he can’t find him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, went back to court this week with the request.
As we first reported, Thomas St. John has struggled for months to track down West despite hiring a professional process server.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the business manager sued the ex-mogul accusing him of refusing to pay a monthly fee they agreed upon. During a final meeting, St. John said West became “aggressive” and then stopped paying him.
St. John was hired in March 2022 and even was promoted during his time with West. The lawsuit said St. John signed a 2-year contract that had him working as West’s “most senior financial advisor” for $300k per month.
Near the end of their time together, St. Thomas said West “screamed” at him and “made clear he no longer wanted to work with (St. John.) When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of “The 18-month term was b-----t” and “You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,” the suit read. St. John said he only worked 3 months out of the 18-month contract and wants the remaining of his money paid out.
West has yet to respond to the case because he hasn’t been served. For months, St. John has claimed that his process server has been unsuccessful in finding West to serve him.
He said the business addresses listed for West no longer are valid and they fired off letters to his home residences but have yet to hear back.
“After a diligent attempt, the process server was unable to execute service on the agent for service of process for Yeezy, who appeared to no longer be occupying the office address listed on the 2022 California state filing,” the filing read.
We are concerned that even if the mailings reached defendants, they would not return the signed acknowledgment of receipt, especially since they appear to be without counsel,” the firm explained,” he said.
In his new motion, St. John said they have tried everything and want permission to serve West via an alternative method.
The business manager said he has spent over $5k on process servers with no luck. “Given the large number of properties that have been associated with Mr. West, it was hard to ascertain where he was residing at the time. For this reason, we did not make an attempt to serve him personally at any of the addresses or by substituted service at any of the residential addresses,” the motion reads.
As a result, St. John asked for permission to publish a newspaper ad that notifies West about the lawsuit. The judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West has appeared unbothered by the various legal battles surrounding him and recently got hitched to Bianca Censori.