Kanye West's Ex-Biz Manager Makes Desperate Last-Ditch Attempt To Serve Disgraced Mogul With $4 Million Lawsuit, Plans To Take Out NEWSPAPER Ad

As we first reported, Thomas St. John has struggled for months to track down West despite hiring a professional process server.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the business manager sued the ex-mogul accusing him of refusing to pay a monthly fee they agreed upon. During a final meeting, St. John said West became “aggressive” and then stopped paying him.

St. John was hired in March 2022 and even was promoted during his time with West. The lawsuit said St. John signed a 2-year contract that had him working as West’s “most senior financial advisor” for $300k per month.