‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Charged With Retail Theft After Allegedly Stealing $28 Blouse
Euphoria star Chloe Cherry was back in her hometown over the holidays and was busted for allegedly stealing a $28 blouse from a local store, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cherry was shopping at the Building Character shopping complex in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and according to surveillance footage, she took a Moda International blouse into a dressing room on Dec. 27, according to court documents.
While Cherry did pay for other items using a credit card, a store employee said she left without paying for the blouse and it was not left in the dressing room, Lancaster Online reported.
According to the complaint, Cherry did admit to taking the blouse and returned it to a police officer.
However, a rep for Chloe had a different take on things, as they told TMZ, "In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”
Building Character owner Marty Hulse said, “I know it sounds piddly, but when it comes down to it, we're all small businesses. You’re stealing from your neighbors.”
- 'Do I Have To Stay Here?' Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Being Held In Miami Jail Men's Unit After Arrest For Public Nudity
- Jailhouse Interview: Sicko Salman Rushdie Slasher Admits He Didn't Think Controversial Author Would Survive
- Makeup-Free Linda Evangelista Spotted On Rare Outing After Fat-Freezing Nightmare As Ex Faces Sexual Assault Accusations
Charging documents estimated the blouse to be worth about $45, but Hulse said it retails for $28.
Cherry, 27, was charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor, court records show. She does have a previous retail theft conviction from April 25, 2015.
She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth on March 1.
Chloe is best known for her role as Faye on the HBO series Euphoria, but has also modeled and worked in adult films as well.
Of course, Cherry is not the first celeb to deal with shoplifting charges.
Back in 2001, Winona Ryder was accused of stealing more than $5,000 in designer items from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.
At the time, Ryder was charged with four felonies and was sentenced to three years probation, 480 hours of community service, fines and restitution.
However, after completing the community service, her charges were reduced to misdemeanors and now Ryder says the shoplifting arrest was “the best thing that could have happened” to her, RadarOnline.com previously reported.