Embattled Eagles Player Josh Sills Accused Of Forcing 21-Year-Old To Perform Sexual Act On Him Inside Truck
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills is accused of forcing a young woman to perform oral sex on him inside his truck more than three years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after it was confirmed Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday morning, it has since been revealed the alleged incident took place in December 2019 in the NFL player’s home state of Ohio.
According to newly released court documents connected to the charges against the now 25-year-old Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, Sills allegedly forced a 21-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him for “approximately 20 minutes” around 2 AM on the morning of December 5, 2019.
The incident allegedly happened shortly after Sills, who was also 21 at the time, gave the alleged victim and her cousin a ride back to their home in Guernsey County.
After the alleged victim’s cousin exited the vehicle, Sills is accused of grabbing his accuser by the arm and forcing her back into his truck before sexually assaulting her.
Despite telling Sills to stop repeatedly, he allegedly threw his accuser down on the seat before unbuttoning her pants and “groping” her body.
"She was doing this and was not leaving until she did this,” the football player allegedly told his victim after grabbing her by the neck and pulling her on top of him.
After forcing his alleged victim to perform oral sex on him “until he did his thing,” Sills reportedly allowed the 21-year-old to exit the vehicle.
“You will talk to me again," he reportedly told her as she climbed out of the truck and ran inside her home.
According to the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, Sills’ alleged victim reported the incident immediately after it took place.
A police report of the incident indicated Sills’ accuser had bruising across her face and body following the alleged assault, including in the back of her throat, her inner lip, her right ear and on the back of her left knee.
The responding officers also reportedly took photographs of the injuries sustained by Sills’ alleged victim during the purported sexual assault.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sills was indicted on one count of felony rape and one count of kidnapping Wednesday morning following a lengthy investigation into the incident.
The charges against him came just 11 days before his NFL team is set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 12, and Sills is scheduled to make his first court appearance four days after the Super Bowl on February 16.
"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills,” a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Eagles said on Wednesday afternoon. “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."
Sills has since been placed on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List, meaning the NFL offensive lineman is prohibited from practicing, participating in games, and traveling with his team until he is either released from the league or removed from the exempt list.