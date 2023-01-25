Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > NFL
Exclusive Details

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers

cowboys quarterback dak prescott natalie buffett split breakup pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
By:

Jan. 25 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his model girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have reportedly parted ways, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claim the NFL star is back on the dating scene after the pair casually split around March 2022, having then opted to keep their breakup under wraps before Page Six broke the news.

Article continues below advertisement
cowboys quarterback dak prescott natalie buffett split breakup
Source: MEGA

Although it's said the pair called it quits that month, RadarOnline.com can confirm they appeared to be going strong in April 2022 when he celebrated his then-girlfriend's 25th birthday.

At the time, Prescott took to Instagram with a snap of the beaming pair on a boat during sunset.

Just two months prior, they were all smiles as both attended his NFL Honors event. That occasion marked the last time she posted a photo of them together on her Instagram grid.

Article continues below advertisement
cowboys quarterback dak prescott natalie buffett split breakup
Source: @natalie_buffett/Instagram

The rumored exes first went public by going Instagram official in July 2020.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Prescott for comment.

This past weekend, dedicated fans of his team were left devastated after the Cowboys lost 19-12 to the 49ers during the NFC divisional round.

MORE ON:
NFL
Article continues below advertisement
cowboys quarterback dak prescott natalie buffett split breakup
Source: MEGA

"On the first one, I hitched one too many times with [Michael Gallup]," Prescott told reporters, discussing the two interceptions that helped seal their fate.

"Understandably, hitching three times, I thought I was gonna go on a scramble, but the guy just came back to the ball and made a play. I've gotta throw that one away or use my feet and get out of the pocket. On the second one, the nickel [cornerback] squeezed, and I tried to throw it to CeeDee [Lamb]; but the [defender] was able to make a play on it. He tipped it in the air," Prescott explained.

Article continues below advertisement
cowboys quarterback dak prescott natalie buffett split breakup
Source: @natalie_buffett/Instagram

"Those are throws you can't have, not in the playoffs," he continued, taking the blame for not making it to Super Bowl LVII this year. "Not when you're playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100 percent on me."

It was an unfortunate development for the Cowboys, who previously knocked Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs with a 31-14 win the week prior during a tense wild-card matchup.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.