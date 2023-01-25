Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his model girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have reportedly parted ways, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claim the NFL star is back on the dating scene after the pair casually split around March 2022, having then opted to keep their breakup under wraps before Page Six broke the news.
Although it's said the pair called it quits that month, RadarOnline.com can confirm they appeared to be going strong in April 2022 when he celebrated his then-girlfriend's 25th birthday.
At the time, Prescott took to Instagram with a snap of the beaming pair on a boat during sunset.
Just two months prior, they were all smiles as both attended his NFL Honors event. That occasion marked the last time she posted a photo of them together on her Instagram grid.
The rumored exes first went public by going Instagram official in July 2020.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Prescott for comment.
This past weekend, dedicated fans of his team were left devastated after the Cowboys lost 19-12 to the 49ers during the NFC divisional round.
- Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Returns Home Just 10 Days After Suffering Cardiac Arrest On Field During NFL Game
- 'Sensible Human Beings Have a Heart': Michael Strahan LAYS Into Skip Bayless For 'Inhumane’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
- Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest
"On the first one, I hitched one too many times with [Michael Gallup]," Prescott told reporters, discussing the two interceptions that helped seal their fate.
"Understandably, hitching three times, I thought I was gonna go on a scramble, but the guy just came back to the ball and made a play. I've gotta throw that one away or use my feet and get out of the pocket. On the second one, the nickel [cornerback] squeezed, and I tried to throw it to CeeDee [Lamb]; but the [defender] was able to make a play on it. He tipped it in the air," Prescott explained.
"Those are throws you can't have, not in the playoffs," he continued, taking the blame for not making it to Super Bowl LVII this year. "Not when you're playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100 percent on me."
It was an unfortunate development for the Cowboys, who previously knocked Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs with a 31-14 win the week prior during a tense wild-card matchup.