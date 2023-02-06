Forbidden Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Looking For New Gigs At NewsNation After Being Dumped By ABC Over 'GMA' Affair

Insiders dished the disgraced anchors Amy and T.J. — who got dumped by ABC over their forbidden affair — negotiated a big payout at the network while quietly speaking with NewsNation about having a safe place to land.

"Amy, in particular, is very close to NewsNation president Michael Corn," a GMA insider said, noting the network boss is sympathetic to Amy and T.J.'s situation due to his own experiences.