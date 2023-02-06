Your tip
Forbidden Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Looking For New Gigs At NewsNation After Being Dumped By ABC Over 'GMA' Affair

abc investigating tj holmes violated rules affairs amy robach
Source: Mega
Feb. 6 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Ousted Good Morning America cheaters Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are chasing jobs at NewsNation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Well-connected spies say the fledging cable network seems to be welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.

gma amy robach tj homes out abc affair
Source: Mega

Insiders dished the disgraced anchors Amy and T.J. — who got dumped by ABC over their forbidden affair — negotiated a big payout at the network while quietly speaking with NewsNation about having a safe place to land.

"Amy, in particular, is very close to NewsNation president Michael Corn," a GMA insider said, noting the network boss is sympathetic to Amy and T.J.'s situation due to his own experiences.

amy robach first spotting photos tj holmes affair pp
Source: Mega

Ex-GMA producer Corn left ABC in 2021 after sexual assault allegations were made leveled against him. The accusations were later dropped, but Corn is said to still be bitter about the situation.

Corn gave fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo a second chance, too.

Cuomo, who insisted he did nothing wrong, was axed over claims of sexual misconduct. But for now, he seems to have found a cozy home at NewsNation.

"Amy knows where her friends are — and neither she nor T.J. have any left at GMA," snitched the source. "Almost everybody in the newsroom is happy they won't be back."

tj holmes main
Source: Mega
As RadarOnline.com reported, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were yanked off the air in November after their extramarital fling was exposed, infuriating host Robin Roberts and ABC executives.

They have continued to flaunt their forbidden relationship and reportedly went through an "extremely contentious" mediation with the network.

In addition to their romance, insiders say the talks also played hardball about allegations T.J. had flings with other staffers and Amy's behavior off the air.

But the new couple — who are both in the middle of divorces — celebrated their departure from the network with some public PDA.

joy behar wants amy robach gma job
Source: Mega

"Now Amy's quietly making sure they have options after GMA," spilled a source. "NewsNation seems to be their likeliest landing spot."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Amy and T.J.'s reps for comment.

