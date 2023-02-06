Forbidden Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Looking For New Gigs At NewsNation After Being Dumped By ABC Over 'GMA' Affair
Ousted Good Morning America cheaters Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are chasing jobs at NewsNation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Well-connected spies say the fledging cable network seems to be welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.
Insiders dished the disgraced anchors Amy and T.J. — who got dumped by ABC over their forbidden affair — negotiated a big payout at the network while quietly speaking with NewsNation about having a safe place to land.
"Amy, in particular, is very close to NewsNation president Michael Corn," a GMA insider said, noting the network boss is sympathetic to Amy and T.J.'s situation due to his own experiences.
Ex-GMA producer Corn left ABC in 2021 after sexual assault allegations were made leveled against him. The accusations were later dropped, but Corn is said to still be bitter about the situation.
Corn gave fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo a second chance, too.
Cuomo, who insisted he did nothing wrong, was axed over claims of sexual misconduct. But for now, he seems to have found a cozy home at NewsNation.
"Amy knows where her friends are — and neither she nor T.J. have any left at GMA," snitched the source. "Almost everybody in the newsroom is happy they won't be back."
- T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Steps Out Sans-Wedding Ring, Beaming After ABC Cuts Ties With Estranged Husband Over Amy Robach Affair
- Megyn Kelly SLAMS Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes For 'Massive PR Mistake' After They Cut Ties With ABC Following Secret Affair
- DeMarco Morgan & Rhiannon Ally Eyed As Frontrunners To Take Over TJ Holmes & Amy Robach’s ‘GMA’ Spots, Other ABC Talent ‘Upset’ They Weren’t Given A Chance
As RadarOnline.com reported, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were yanked off the air in November after their extramarital fling was exposed, infuriating host Robin Roberts and ABC executives.
They have continued to flaunt their forbidden relationship and reportedly went through an "extremely contentious" mediation with the network.
In addition to their romance, insiders say the talks also played hardball about allegations T.J. had flings with other staffers and Amy's behavior off the air.
But the new couple — who are both in the middle of divorces — celebrated their departure from the network with some public PDA.
"Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free."
"Now Amy's quietly making sure they have options after GMA," spilled a source. "NewsNation seems to be their likeliest landing spot."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Amy and T.J.'s reps for comment.