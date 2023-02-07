Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner.
Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant.
The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to her Instagram Story, Ava wrote, "Alles gute zum geburtstag Mama," which means "Happy Birthday, Mom" in German.
Robach shares Ava and daughter Annie, 16, with her first ex-husband Tim McIntosh. As RadarOnline.com reported, she is in the midst of her second divorce — this time, with Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue — after her affair with Holmes made headlines.
Robach appeared unbothered that Holmes wasn't at her festivities — but that doesn't mean they won't celebrate later. Her ex-GMA co-anchor was spotted shopping for pricey jewelry over the weekend, making elaborate purchases at David Yurman and Tiffany & Co. in downtown Manhattan on Saturday.
Holmes reportedly bought an 18-karat gold Unity Cable ring — valued at around $650 — from Yurman and a gold Tiffany chain for his lover.
His ring splurge seems to confirm RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that the happy couple is already "talking marriage."
Sources told this outlet in January that Holmes — who is still married to his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig — and Robach were talking about walking down the aisle after they hash out settlements with their exes.
Robach is reportedly anxious to prove their relationship is the real thing after giving up their marriages and careers for the love affair.
“She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is,” an insider spilled. After sneaking around for months, “they’re relieved it’s all out in the open now.”
RadarOnline.com is also told that Holmes and Robach — who got dumped by ABC over their secret relationship — negotiated a big payout at the network and are quietly speaking with NewsNation about potential new gigs.