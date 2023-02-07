Caretaker Claims 'Fidgety' Alex Murdaugh Showed Up To Mom's House Unannounced After Murders, Returned Days Later To Allegedly Hide 'Blue Tarp'

The murder trial for once-prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh continued in court with testimony from his mother's caretaker, Michelle "Shelley" Smith. The caretaker claimed he showed up at his mom's house "fidgety" and unannounced — and carried a "blue tarp" under his arm — the night that his wife and son were murdered, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex is on trial for the alleged brutal slayings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22. The father claimed he left to visit his mother and returned to the gruesome crime scene at his family's private hunting ranch, in Moselle, on the night of June 7, 2021.

The prosecution called several witnesses to testify in an attempt to poke holes in Alex's alibi while they try to prove their theory that the father allegedly killed Maggie and Paul to deflect attention from several financial crimes he was accused of.