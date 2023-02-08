Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ordered To Sit For Deposition In Half-Sister's $75k Lawsuit Over Oprah Winfrey Interview
A judge ruled that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be deposed in a lawsuit brought on by the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister, Samantha Markle, who claimed the couple lied during their infamous tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Under the judge's order, Prince Harry and Meghan will be forced to answer questions regarding their public statements, like whether the late Queen Elizabeth and Harry's father King Charles III were racist.
The Sussexes sat down with the billionaire talk show host in 2021 and discussed hardships they faced from the British press, among other factors that led to their scandalous Megxit.
Meghan's half-sister filed a lawsuit in Florida for $75k in damages after she claimed the couple made disparaging remarks to Oprah that subjected her to harassment and "humiliation."
Meghan claimed she was an only child when she sat down with the tv personality, although she has a half-brother, Thomas Jr., and half-sister.
Other claims included Meghan's statement that she climbed through the trunk of her Ford Explorer because of its poor condition, an apparent representation of her humble roots.
The former Suits star attempted to stop the depositions with a request to the judge to dismiss interviews with her half-sister's lawyers to no avail.
Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell stated on the request that, "Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay."
While Judge denied Meghan's attempt to stop the depositions, the Florida judge warned that the case may be "ripe for dismissal."
"Although a preliminary peek at the motion to dismiss suggests that some of the claims against her may be ripe for dismissal, the review does not reveal, at this time, a clear indication that the Court will dismiss the action in its entirety." the judge added.
Although the uncertainty of the future of the lawsuit loomed over the couple, the ruling still required the ex-full-time Royals to answer intimate questions about their most personal relationships.
The questions Samantha wanted answers for focused on Prince Harry's loved ones.
According to the Daily Mail, answers requested from the couple stated, "Queen Elizabeth is not racist" and "King Charles is not a racist."