Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ordered To Sit For Deposition In Half-Sister's $75k Lawsuit Over Oprah Winfrey Interview

A judge ruled that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be deposed in a lawsuit brought on by the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister, Samantha Markle, who claimed the couple lied during their infamous tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Under the judge's order, Prince Harry and Meghan will be forced to answer questions regarding their public statements, like whether the late Queen Elizabeth and Harry's father King Charles III were racist.