Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."
The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.
Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.
The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with skylights as well as polished brick and hardwood floors.
Adding more flair to the home is the custom art deco theater which has mohair-covered sofas, burl wood columns, a snack area, and a lavish marble bathroom. In the backyard is a pool with a waterfall and a jacuzzi to soak in.
It holds a lot of memories for the famed movie star, who purchased the estate sitting on two acres in 1994 for $3.8 million just before the release of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.
Since then, the value has gone up quite a bit.
Carey raved over the home, revealing it has been his "sanctuary" and will certainly have plenty to offer its future owner.
At this time, it's unknown where the comedian will go next.
He told the Wall Street Journal it has been "a place of enchantment and inspiration" for over three decades, adding, "Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds under a giant grandfather pine."
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Carey's choice to sell the place comes months after the star announced that he was "fairly serious" about retiring from acting in early 2022, adding how much he enjoyed his quiet and spiritual life after a successful career in Hollywood.
He said, "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."