Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans Slam Jim Carrey After He Says That Doing Female Reporter Is The Last Thing On His Bucket List

Fans Slam Jim Carrey After He Says That Doing Female Reporter Is The Last Thing On His Bucket List

Fans Slam Jim Carrey After He Says That Doing Female Reporter Is The Last Thing On His Bucket List The actor was dubbed a ‘sleazeball’ for his shocking statement.

Jim Carrey has had a very successful career in Hollywood, but he claims female reporter Charlotte Long is the one thing left to do on his bucket list.

While promoting his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog, a journalist asked the actor, 58, whether there’s anything he has yet to cross off his wish list. “Just you. That’s it, it’s all done now,” the star replied.

“Wow,” Long responded with a laugh. “I don’t know what to say to that!”

“Just own it,” the Dumb and Dumber star said, joining her in laughter.

Carrey’s comments caused a stir of controversy on the internet.

Among those upset with his statement was Twitter user Vicki Pope who tweeted, “Look up ‘sleazeball’ in the dictionary and there’s a photo of @JimCarrey.”

“Such a huge [fan] of @jimcarrey but lost respect for him today,” another user wrote. “This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more power to you!”

Some saw it as “a little flirt,” while others interpreted it as a joke.

“Soooo.. obviously i’m one of the few that didn’t see it as creepy? just @JimCarrey makin a joke… yeah, maybe not the best one,” a third user wrote on Twitter. “Still, kudos @CharlotteLLong for laughin it off & carrying on professionally like a champ.”

Carrey’s disputable comments came amid his press tour for Sonic the Hedgehog.

Readers know this is not the first time the actor has been involved in some controversy.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carrey’s ex, Cathriona White, committed suicide by overdose at age 30 in her Sherman Oaks home in September 2015. Ahead of her death, she filed a lawsuit accusing the actor of giving her herpes. Her family supported her allegations after she passed.

Carrey continuously denied the claims and eventually dismissed their suit with prejudice, which means his ex’s parents cannot re-litigate their wrongful death claim against Carrey. In turn, he dropped his countersuit in which he accused the family of exploiting him because of his status as an actor.

Following the three-year legal battle, Carrey told Radio Times he’s lived a more “isolated life.”

“I spend a lot of time by myself, but I like being by myself, so it’s ok. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it,” he said.