Jim Carrey Called Out For 'Assaulting' Alicia Silverstone During 1997 MTV Awards Hours Before Announcing 'Retirement'

“I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation,” the Dumb & Dumber actor told CBS Mornings on Tuesday. “Hollywood is just spineless. It really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

After Carrey’s comments on Tuesday, two videos from 1997 quickly resurfaced online. In the first, Carrey is seen grabbing Silverstone by the head and roughly kissing her on the lips after she announced his award win.

In the second clip, Carrey is then seen trying to also kiss Smith on the lips after the actor won the year’s MTV Movie & TV award for Best Kiss.