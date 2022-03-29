Jim Carrey Trashes Will Smith, Says Police Should Have Arrested Him For Chris Rock Slap

Jim said if Will didn’t agree with Chris’ joke he should have yelled out from his seat — not gone up to the stage and smacked the comedian.

“You do not have the right to smack someone in the face because they said words,” Jim told Gayle.

Later, Jim said he felt Will had “something going on inside him that is frustrated.” He said he wishes him the best proclaiming, “I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things but it’s not a good moment.”