Prince Harry, Who? King Charles III Caught Off Guard When Asked To Bring Estranged Son 'Back' To The Palace
King Charles III appeared befuddled when asked about his youngest son, Prince Harry, still keeping a cheery disposition during a walkabout at the University of London.
RadarOnline.com has learned that the monarch was all smiles while greeting the public on Thursday, responding to one onlooker who suggested the King "bring Harry back" to the palace.
"Can you bring him back sir?" the onlooker yelled out again as Charles approached.
"Who?" Charles said, to which the man replied, "Harry, your son."
His Majesty let out a laugh at his own mistake, responding, "It would be nice."
Charles' response made it appear he is still keen on a reconciliation amid their ongoing family feud heightened by the release of the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir Spare.
Although the palace has not yet addressed claims made by Harry or his wife, Meghan Markle, in their Netflix series, insiders said that Charles may speak out about the matter in a highly anticipated BBC profile.
"Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate," one source told The Mirror.
With the coronation of Charles less than 100 days away, many wonder if Harry will return in time for the momentous occasion following the death of Queen Elizabeth after a historic 70 years on the throne.
The Duke of Sussex previously spoke about the possibility of attending Charles' event on May 6.
"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry said in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
Harry also expressed the importance of being transparent with each other as well, adding, "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."
As RadarOnline.com previously learned, Harry's elder brother has been concerned about their fathers health as the tension between them lingers on.
"William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles," said an insider. "His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors."