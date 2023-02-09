Prince Harry, Who? King Charles III Caught Off Guard When Asked To Bring Estranged Son 'Back' To The Palace

With the coronation of Charles less than 100 days away, many wonder if Harry will return in time for the momentous occasion following the death of Queen Elizabeth after a historic 70 years on the throne.

The Duke of Sussex previously spoke about the possibility of attending Charles' event on May 6.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry said in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Harry also expressed the importance of being transparent with each other as well, adding, "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."